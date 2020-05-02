theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) were down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 418 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 51,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

About theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO)

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

