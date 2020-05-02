Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Tilly’s posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.43 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.57. 361,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

In other news, major shareholder Hezy Shaked purchased 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $211,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,236 shares in the company, valued at $283,179.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,966.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 86,043 shares of company stock worth $349,166. Company insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.