TOKPIE Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Week (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. TOKPIE has a market cap of $77,575.03 and approximately $71.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000078 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.