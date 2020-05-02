Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.53), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million.

Shares of TMP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 69,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,250. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.