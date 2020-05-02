Total (NYSE:TOT) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Total from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.29.
Shares of NYSE:TOT traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,654,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,021. The stock has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.64. Total has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of Total stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $2,779,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,843,098 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,517.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.
Total Company Profile
TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.
