Total (NYSE:TOT) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Total from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,654,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,021. The stock has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.64. Total has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of Total stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $2,779,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,843,098 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,517.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

