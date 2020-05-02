Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Grows Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 32,908.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 30.2% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 218.6% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 495.1% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 66,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 55,265 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 43,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,201,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,281,228. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

