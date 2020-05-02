Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CLUB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 343,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,442. Town Sports International has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Town Sports International will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Town Sports International stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Town Sports International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

