TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,252,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,941,584,000 after buying an additional 61,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,587,544,000 after purchasing an additional 203,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 293,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,173,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $531.85.

TDG traded down $13.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.45. 959,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,358. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,017.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total transaction of $7,763,198.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

