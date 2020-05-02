TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Short Interest Update

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 841,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.85.
TransDigm Group stock traded down $13.63 on Friday, hitting $349.45. 959,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,358. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.91. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51.
In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 244,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total value of $7,763,198.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
