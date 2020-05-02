TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Short Interest Update

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 841,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.85.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock traded down $13.63 on Friday, hitting $349.45. 959,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,358. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.91. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 244,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total value of $7,763,198.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.