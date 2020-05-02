TransferCoin (TX) Price Tops $0.0042

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $35,029.67 and approximately $287.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012030 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

