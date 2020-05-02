Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRV traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.