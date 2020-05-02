Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPK. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,582 ($20.81) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Travis Perkins to a sector performer rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Travis Perkins to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,389.30 ($18.28).

Shares of LON TPK traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,054 ($13.86). The stock had a trading volume of 604,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 918.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,390.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.78. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 33 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In related news, insider Marianne Culver bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,498 ($19.71) per share, for a total transaction of £539.28 ($709.39). Also, insider Christopher Rogers purchased 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,027 ($13.51) per share, for a total transaction of £801.06 ($1,053.75). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 176 shares of company stock worth $187,912.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

