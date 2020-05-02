Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,000 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 54,979 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,855,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 765,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 428,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 51,484 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE RYAM traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 910,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,124. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.49). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

