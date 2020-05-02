Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,275 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 40.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,406,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,827,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Jensen purchased 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 748,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,622,662.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,855 shares of company stock valued at $373,883. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $107.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

NYSE:ADS traded down $3.69 on Friday, hitting $46.38. 1,961,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,579. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $159.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.42. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

