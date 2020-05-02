Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,876 Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after buying an additional 2,638,029 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $157,402,000 after buying an additional 195,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after buying an additional 1,451,656 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,184 shares of company stock worth $9,411,190 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.21.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,211,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,542,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.78. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 36.39%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.