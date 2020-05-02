Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.41. 1,401,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

