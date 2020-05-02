Traynor Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,226 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 290,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,311. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35.

