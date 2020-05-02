Traynor Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,396 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,154,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,781,441. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.