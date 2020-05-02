Traynor Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 97.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 38.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $240,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 108,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 9,982.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 157,516 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,735,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,143,482. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

