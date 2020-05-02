Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,531 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LABU. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 2,289.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 13,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 4,907.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 58,401 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,883,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,885. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51.

