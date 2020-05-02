Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $254,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,205 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 723.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of SPXL traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $32.99. 26,351,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,938,172. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $76.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

