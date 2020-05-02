Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $275,000 Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 28,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

TTWO stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $98.44 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

