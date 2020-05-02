Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $97,000 Holdings in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,364,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 710,247 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. Amyris Inc has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amyris Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRS. BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In other Amyris news, Director L John Doerr bought 52,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $179,996.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,591.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Melo sold 52,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $180,303.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,550.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.