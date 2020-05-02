Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,832 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 778.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on URI. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $9.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

