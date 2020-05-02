Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIM shares. TD Securities raised shares of AIM ImmunoTech to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of AIM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 1,074,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

