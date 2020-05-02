Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes $63,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,207 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 82,553,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,253,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.