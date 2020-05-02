Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 569 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Shopify by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Shopify from $590.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Shopify from $675.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.74.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $18.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $613.64. 2,513,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.82 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.36. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $242.23 and a twelve month high of $665.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.