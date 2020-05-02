Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHC. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VirnetX in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VirnetX in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VirnetX by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in VirnetX in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VirnetX in the third quarter valued at about $106,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:VHC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,992. VirnetX Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

