Traynor Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,331,000 after acquiring an additional 178,598 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,350.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 53,914 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 81,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 42,466 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 597,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,929,000 after acquiring an additional 42,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,227,000.

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $5.44 on Friday, hitting $200.33. 93,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,565. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.91 and a fifty-two week high of $232.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.55.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

