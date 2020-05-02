Traynor Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.99.

NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.80. 24,106,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,442,186. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 158.74%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

