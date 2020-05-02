Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 4,485 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,854,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,769,917. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. The company has a market cap of $237.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

