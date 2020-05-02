Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Shares Gap Up to $1.40

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.40. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 2,990,540 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 2.74% of Trinity Biotech worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

