Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

TRN traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.72. 3,923,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.76. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRN. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 8,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $167,721.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,700.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,104,932 shares of company stock worth $22,851,549. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

