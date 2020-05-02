TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Trading Up 3.4%

TriStar Gold Inc. (CVE:TSG) was up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, approximately 3,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 123,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market cap of $58.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25.

About TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Brazil. The company primarily explores for precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 26,751 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.