TrueFlip Market Capitalization Achieves $3.68 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00006593 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $27,902.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.80 or 0.02359833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00196001 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00063472 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00042745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

