Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Down 10.9%

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s share price was down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $29.91, approximately 637,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 388,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Trupanion from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Trupanion alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $102,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $153,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,994 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Trupanion by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,585,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,853,000 after purchasing an additional 175,307 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $6,070,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Trupanion by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $3,237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,054,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,964,000 after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.