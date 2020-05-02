TurtleNetwork (TN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,734.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $380,771.39 and approximately $5,734.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.93 or 0.02370366 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000169 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000803 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011119 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

