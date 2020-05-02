Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,400 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDV. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 153,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36,604 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IDV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,565 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

