Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,990 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,917 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,150,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,724. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

