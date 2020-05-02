Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 86,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,062. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average is $110.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

