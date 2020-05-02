Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $251.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,386. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.00.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

