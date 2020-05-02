Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,133,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.68.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,270 shares of company stock valued at $8,572,946. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $20.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.02. 5,671,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,293. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $171.04 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

