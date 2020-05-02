Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aecom were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 45,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aecom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,949,000 after purchasing an additional 126,510 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

Shares of ACM traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,884. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Aecom’s revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aecom will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aecom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aecom from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aecom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.