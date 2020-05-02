Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $156.64. 3,088,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,275. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

