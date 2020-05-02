Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,317,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,443,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,683,000 after buying an additional 775,632 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,251,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,472,000 after buying an additional 367,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,740,000 after buying an additional 343,766 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,507,000 after buying an additional 255,835 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of LPL Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.98. 2,223,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,813. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

