Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,174. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

