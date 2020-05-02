Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,293,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,963,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 87,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.35. 3,529,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,011. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

