Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.57. 5,699,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.67. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.