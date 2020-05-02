Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,782,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

