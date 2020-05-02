Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,987,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.62 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

